Missing man last seen in Fareham has been found

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 25th Dec 2024, 15:55 GMT
Updated 25th Dec 2024, 17:30 GMT
Police have thanked the public after a man who had gone missing from the Fareham area was found.

Police launched an appeal to find the man who was last seen in the Green Road area of Fareham/Stubbington at around 9pm yesterday evening (Tuesday 24 December).

However after launching an appeal police have confirmed he has been found and have thanked the public for their help.

