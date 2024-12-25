Missing man last seen in Fareham has been found
Police have thanked the public after a man who had gone missing from the Fareham area was found.
Police launched an appeal to find the man who was last seen in the Green Road area of Fareham/Stubbington at around 9pm yesterday evening (Tuesday 24 December).
However after launching an appeal police have confirmed he has been found and have thanked the public for their help.