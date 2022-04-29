Officers attended a collision involving a car and pedestrian in Old Milton Road in New Milton on March 24, which happened at around 7.30pm.

Sadly, the pedestrian, Jill Bearsley Stevens, 75, of Compton Road, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paying tribute to Jill, her family said: ‘Jill was a wonderful, caring person, much loved by all her family and friends.

Jill Stevens. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

‘Her Christian life was evident to all who knew her, and she was of great importance to so many people.’

Enquiries into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing, and officers remain keen to speak with any witnesses who can assist our investigation.

Police are particularly keen to speak with two women who were stood beside a car, believed to be a BMW, on Old Milton Road, close to the junction with Hobart Road.

CCTV image from Old Milton Road of the two potential witnesses. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

PC Jon Dove, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: ‘We are keen to speak with these two ladies as they may be able to assist our ongoing investigation.

‘I would urge them, regardless of how much detail they believe they can provide, to get in touch with us, as anything they may have seen could assist us further.