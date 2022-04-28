Two men and one woman were part of the collision in Netley last night.

The incident, involving Renault Kangoo and Seat Leon, happened around 9.15pm at the crossroads for Woolston Road, Grange Road and Ingleside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash happened last night, at the crossroads for Woolston Road, Grange Road and Ingleside, in Netley. Picture: Google Street View.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Three people were injured in the collision.

‘One man in his 20s suffered minor injuries, and a second man, also in his 20s, suffered serious injuries.

‘A woman in her 20s suffered serious injuries as well.

‘Enquiries as to the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

‘Officers are keen to hear from anyone who can assist their investigation.