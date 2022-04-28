Two men and one woman were part of the collision in Netley last night.
The incident, involving Renault Kangoo and Seat Leon, happened around 9.15pm at the crossroads for Woolston Road, Grange Road and Ingleside.
A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Three people were injured in the collision.
‘One man in his 20s suffered minor injuries, and a second man, also in his 20s, suffered serious injuries.
‘A woman in her 20s suffered serious injuries as well.
‘Enquiries as to the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.
‘Officers are keen to hear from anyone who can assist their investigation.
‘Anyone with information, particularly anyone with dash cam footage, should call 101, quoting the reference number 44220165187.’