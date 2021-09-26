Officers were spotted in Sultan Road, Buckland, at 2.07pm on Saturday after the man was spotted in Arundel Street, Landport.

A teenage boy was stopped and searched. Police confirmed a 16-year-old boy from Paulsgrove was arrested but has since been released under investigation.

At the time of the incident Shakira Windmill said: ‘Armed police outside Best One on Sultan Road! Be careful road closed off. Hope everyone is alright.’

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘Officers were called at 2.07pm (on Saturday) by a member of the public reporting they’d had seen a man on a bicycle waving a firearm on Arundel Street in Portsmouth.

‘Specialist officers located a person matching his description and carried out a stop and search.

‘A 16 year-old boy from Paulsgrove was arrested for possessing an imitation firearm in a public place and has been released under investigation.’

Armed police in Sultan Road, Buckland on September 25, 2021. Picture: Shakira Windmill

