Armed police arrest Paulsgove boy, 16, after man 'spotted waving firearm in Landport'
ARMED police arrested a teenage boy after concerned people spotted a ‘man on a bicycle waving a firearm’.
Officers were spotted in Sultan Road, Buckland, at 2.07pm on Saturday after the man was spotted in Arundel Street, Landport.
A teenage boy was stopped and searched. Police confirmed a 16-year-old boy from Paulsgrove was arrested but has since been released under investigation.
At the time of the incident Shakira Windmill said: ‘Armed police outside Best One on Sultan Road! Be careful road closed off. Hope everyone is alright.’
A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘Officers were called at 2.07pm (on Saturday) by a member of the public reporting they’d had seen a man on a bicycle waving a firearm on Arundel Street in Portsmouth.
‘Specialist officers located a person matching his description and carried out a stop and search.
‘A 16 year-old boy from Paulsgrove was arrested for possessing an imitation firearm in a public place and has been released under investigation.’