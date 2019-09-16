Armed police arrest two men near Portsmouth Crown Court

ARMED police arrested a man on suspicion of having a firearm near Portsmouth Crown Court.

The 21-year-old man was arrested at around 3.40pm. He was also held on suspicion of having a bladed article near the court building in Winston Churchill Avenue today.

A Hampshire armed police officer detains a male near the Crown Court in Portsmouth, Hampshire. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Officers carrying automatic rifles jumped out of a marked police vehicle and an unmarked SUV.

They shouted ‘armed police, get down’ at the two suspects as they walked near Portsmouth Crown Court in Winston Churchill Avenue on Monday afternoon.

One of the suspects was seen to be ordered to kneel down and hold his hands up before he was taken away to be searched while the police officers waited for a van to take him to custody.

Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

A 33-year old man was also arrested at the scene on suspicion of burglary.

