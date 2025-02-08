Armed police called as man is arrested on suspicion of having stolen goods

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 8th Feb 2025, 12:31 BST
Armed police supported the arrest of a man in Portsmouth last night on suspicion of having stolen goods.

British Transport Police were called to the Admiral Drake pub in Kingston Crescent following reports of a man in possession of stolen goods. They were accompanied by an armed officer from Hampshire Police

In a statement BTP said: “Officers were called to the Admiral Drake Public House at around 10.05pm yesterday (7 February) to reports of a person in possession of stolen items.

The arrest was made at the Admiral Drake pub in Kingston Crescent, Portsmouthplaceholder image
The arrest was made at the Admiral Drake pub in Kingston Crescent, Portsmouth | Google streetview

“BTP and Hampshire Police officers attended, and a man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of handling stolen goods. He remains in police custody.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 with the reference 776 of 07/02/25.”

Hampshire Police confirmed an armed officer attended Kingston Crescent in relation to the incident.

