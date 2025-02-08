Armed police called as man is arrested on suspicion of having stolen goods
British Transport Police were called to the Admiral Drake pub in Kingston Crescent following reports of a man in possession of stolen goods. They were accompanied by an armed officer from Hampshire Police
In a statement BTP said: “Officers were called to the Admiral Drake Public House at around 10.05pm yesterday (7 February) to reports of a person in possession of stolen items.
“BTP and Hampshire Police officers attended, and a man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of handling stolen goods. He remains in police custody.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 with the reference 776 of 07/02/25.”
Hampshire Police confirmed an armed officer attended Kingston Crescent in relation to the incident.