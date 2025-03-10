Armed police drugs raid sees two arrests including Portsmouth man on run
Officers were seen collecting evidence from the house in Byerely Road, Fratton, throughout Thursday and Friday as rumours swirled in the street.
Last week locals had reported seeing a man in handcuffs being detained by police amid suspicions of a drugs raid - which the force has now confirmed.
Hampshire Police said officers arrested a 49-year-old man from Portsmouth who was wanted on recall to prison after locating him in a vehicle outside of KFC in Havant just after 2pm on Thursday (6 March).
A spokesperson said: “Officers subsequently searched the vehicle and found a large amount of suspected Class A drugs. The man was further arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A – cocaine.
“A 42-year-old man from Portsmouth who was also in the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A – cocaine and drug driving. This prompted a further search of an address on Byerely Road in Fratton, in which a significant quantity of cash and drugs were located.”
Police said “enquiries are ongoing” with both men put in custody.