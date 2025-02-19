WATCH: Armed police spotted taking down male by Gunwharf Quays over suspected firearm incident

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 19th Feb 2025, 12:03 BST

A video shows armed police arresting a male near Gunwharf Quays on Tuesday evening.

Armed police arrest male near Gunwharf Quays | Stu Vaizey

Several officers brandishing guns were seen taking down the individual over a suspected firearm incident.

The pack of officers were seen dealing with the suspect by City Wide Taxis at The Hard around 8.30pm.

Police were then seen speaking to and restraining two men by the entrance to Gunwharf Quays.

Watch the video above.

