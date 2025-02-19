WATCH: Armed police spotted taking down male by Gunwharf Quays over suspected firearm incident
A video shows armed police arresting a male near Gunwharf Quays on Tuesday evening.
Several officers brandishing guns were seen taking down the individual over a suspected firearm incident.
The pack of officers were seen dealing with the suspect by City Wide Taxis at The Hard around 8.30pm.
Police were then seen speaking to and restraining two men by the entrance to Gunwharf Quays.
