Armed police stop driver in Southampton after reports knife was pulled in 'road rage' incident - leading police to arrest suspected drug dealer

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of dealing drugs – after an alleged ‘road rage’ incident which saw armed officers called to the scene.
By Joe Buncle
Published 4th Jul 2023, 13:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 13:34 BST

Armed and specialist policing units were called to a petrol station, on Monday, July 3, after reports that of the earlier violent altercation. A spokesperson for the force, posting on the Hampshire Specials Twitter page, said that the suspect was stopped because he allegedly produced a blade.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘On the evening of Monday, 3 July officers spoke to a man on Thomas Lewis Way, Southampton in connection a road rage allegation that had been reported earlier that day.‘A 22-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle whilst under the influence of drugs, being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs and possession of Class A drugs.’

The man remains in custody while the incident is investigated.

Police arrested the suspected drug dealer after a road rage allegation.Police arrested the suspected drug dealer after a road rage allegation.
