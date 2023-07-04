Armed and specialist policing units were called to a petrol station, on Monday, July 3, after reports that of the earlier violent altercation. A spokesperson for the force, posting on the Hampshire Specials Twitter page, said that the suspect was stopped because he allegedly produced a blade.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘On the evening of Monday, 3 July officers spoke to a man on Thomas Lewis Way, Southampton in connection a road rage allegation that had been reported earlier that day.‘A 22-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle whilst under the influence of drugs, being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs and possession of Class A drugs.’