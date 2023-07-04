Following seven incidents, which took place across the Gosport area, Hampshire police have warned the public about the risks of leaving windows open during hot summer nights.

The suspect, a 23-year-old man from Gosport, remains in custody while officers investigate the incident.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘Officers investigating a series of burglaries in Gosport have arrested a man. We have had reports of seven incidents between 20 June and 3 July this year, with properties in Tukes Avenue, Village Road, Brookers Lane, Molesworth Road and The Anchorage targeted.

‘Bank cards and electrical items such as Xbox controllers, and Apple watch and Nintendo Switch have been reported stolen. A 23-year-old man from Gosport has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and remains in custody at this time.’

Officers will be conducting dedicated patrols in the local area, particularly late at night, and the force has encouraged the public to visit the Hampshire police website to learn more about keeping their homes secure.

The spokesperson added: ‘With the summer months upon us, and while we have seen a rise in temperatures, it is more tempting than ever to leave windows and doors open to let the cool air in.

