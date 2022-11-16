Aaron Brown, 41, was jailed for his mystery attack that ‘could have caused a life-threatening injury’ after suddenly savaging the man inside The Fountain, London Road, on May 5. The whirlwind assault, which Brown had ‘no recollection’ of, came after the victim and his friend had entered the pub before briefly talking to Brown and his mate who were sat down.

But Portsmouth Crown Court heard Brown had ‘no bad history’ with the man and had ‘absolutely no explanation’ for his attack. As Brown was trying to thrust the jagged glass into the complainant’s neck, the brave landlady jumped in to try and stop him - before she was shoved to the ground.

Jailed: Aaron Brown. Pic Hants police

Prosecutor Beverley Cherill said: ‘The defendant walked to the complainant at the bar and then walked back to a table and picked up an empty glass and smashed it on the table leg. He walked back with the glass in his hand and swung it around the victim’s neck - who moved back and was completely stunned.

‘He was attempting to punch and knee him in the groin when the landlady sought to intervene and the defendant pushed her out the way onto the floor before she got straight back up.’

CCTV played to the court showed the quick-fire incident as Brown left the pub straight away. The victim escaped with only minor injuries and did not need hospital attention.

The court was told Brown, of no fixed address, was drunk and ashamed of his actions. ‘He felt disgusted with himself and had no idea why he did it. There was no bad history with the man,’ Ms Cherill said. ‘He has been drinking for many years for the psychiatric harm suffered when in the army.’

The Fountain pub on London Road, Portsmouth. Pic Google

Howard Barrington-Clark, defending, attempted to convince the judge the broken glass was ‘akin to a vegetable knife’. But judge Keith Cutler CBE said it was a ‘highly dangerous weapon when smashed with jagged edges’ that was ‘quite vicious’.

The defence barrister said Brown’s PTSD and alcohol had both ‘played a role’ in the offence before adding: ‘He has absolutely no explanation for it. He does not know why. He has not tried to offload blame.’

But judge Cutler responded: ‘That makes it a worry as he could do it again.’ Brown has since been getting treatment on the NHS for his condition and had ‘behaved impeccably’ since.

Brown, who went absent without leave from the army in 2007 in the only blemish on his character, admitted wounding with intent and assault by beating.

Judge Cutler, jailing Brown for two and a half years, said: ‘It was appalling behaviour. You deliberately smashed the glass and went over and stuck it in the side of his neck next to all the veins. It could have caused a life-threatening injury. Fortunately for you and for him it didn’t.’