Lewis Cooper, 21, from Pennington, was wanted on recall to prison, and police have been carrying out extensive enquiries to find him.

READ NOW: Snow falls in Hampshire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have confirmed that an arrest have been made.

Picture: Habibur Rahman

A spokeswoman for the police force said: ‘We can confirm that a 21-year-old man has now been arrested and has been recalled to prison.’

Police previously described Cooper as being white, around 5ft 7ins tall, slim build, with blonde hair. He has connections to the Lymington and Pennington areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information that can help police with their investigations can contact them by calling 101. Alternatively, you can leave information anonymously with Crimestoppers.

In an emergency, you should always dial 999.