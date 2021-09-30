Arrest made as Gosport man, 29, released under investigation following dwelling burglaries in Forton Road
A GOSPORT man was arrested on suspicion of burglary following break-ins at dwellings on Forton Road.
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 9:32 am
Police were called out at 4.04pm on Tuesday following burglary reports.
Read More
Read MorePortsmouth man who claimed he had 'no sexual interest' in children is caught wit...
A 29-year-old man from Gosport was arrested on suspicion of burglary and possessing a Class B drug.
He was later released under investigation.
In a Facebook post, Gosport police said that there had been two dwelling burglaries.
It added: ‘If you believe you may have any information in relation to these two offences please contact PC 27022 Dickety, quoting ref *390472.’