Police were called out at 4.04pm on Tuesday following burglary reports.

A 29-year-old man from Gosport was arrested on suspicion of burglary and possessing a Class B drug.

He was later released under investigation.

In a Facebook post, Gosport police said that there had been two dwelling burglaries.

It added: ‘If you believe you may have any information in relation to these two offences please contact PC 27022 Dickety, quoting ref *390472.’

