Arrest made as Gosport man, 29, released under investigation following dwelling burglaries in Forton Road

A GOSPORT man was arrested on suspicion of burglary following break-ins at dwellings on Forton Road.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 9:32 am

Police were called out at 4.04pm on Tuesday following burglary reports.

A 29-year-old man from Gosport was arrested on suspicion of burglary and possessing a Class B drug.

Police.

He was later released under investigation.

In a Facebook post, Gosport police said that there had been two dwelling burglaries.

It added: ‘If you believe you may have any information in relation to these two offences please contact PC 27022 Dickety, quoting ref *390472.’

