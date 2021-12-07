Arrest reported over leaked footage of F-35 stealth jet crashing during take off from HMS Queen Elizabeth
AN ARREST has reportedly been made in connection with leaked video footage on social media of a £100m F-35 stealth jet crashing during take off from HMS Queen Elizabeth into the Mediterranean sea.
As reported last month, the images showed the jet taking off before nose-diving into the sea as the pilot ejected from the craft. The incident was said to have taken place on November 17.
Now a sailor from the ship has been arrested following the released footage that was circulated without permission, according to UK Defence Journal.
Investigators believe a rain cover was sucked into the F-35’s engine, causing the pilot to eject upon take off.
The pilot was safely rescued and was taken to hospital for a routine medical check-up in Greece.
It was the first time any of the UK's fleet of 24 F-35 jets had crashed and the first crash for the aircraft carrier.