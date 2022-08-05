Arrests made after police called to altercation which broke out in Southsea road

TWO city men were arrested following an altercation in Southsea.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Friday, 5th August 2022, 12:41 pm
Updated Friday, 5th August 2022, 12:44 pm

Police were called shortly before 10pm last night (August 4) to a public order incident on St Michaels Road.

A 61-year-old Portsmouth man was arrested on suspicion of offences including attempted theft from a motor vehicle, attempted criminal damage, and obstruction of an emergency worker.

Police. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-11)

A 27-year-old Portsmouth man was arrested on suspicion of offences including obstruction of an emergency worker and a breach of the peace.

Both remain in custody at this time.