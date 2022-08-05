Arrests made after police called to altercation which broke out in Southsea road

Police were called shortly before 10pm last night (August 4) to a public order incident on St Michaels Road.
A 61-year-old Portsmouth man was arrested on suspicion of offences including attempted theft from a motor vehicle, attempted criminal damage, and obstruction of an emergency worker.
Read More
Read MoreNearly a dozen officers dismissed from Hampshire Constabulary in five years, som...
A 27-year-old Portsmouth man was arrested on suspicion of offences including obstruction of an emergency worker and a breach of the peace.
Both remain in custody at this time.