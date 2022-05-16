Arrests made as two different men wanted on warrant located by Fareham police officer

In a Facebook post, Fareham police said: ‘The first was wanted for failure to appear for drunk driving and possession of a Class A Drug.
‘The other was for failure to appear for animal and child sex offences.’
The update came after police reported that a car had been stopped off Redlands Lane yesterday.
A disqualified and uninsured driver with multiple suspected driving offences and suspected drugs was located in the car, which was seized by police.