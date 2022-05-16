Arrests made as two different men wanted on warrant located by Fareham police officer

POLICE have arrested two different men who were wanted on warrant.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Monday, 16th May 2022, 8:44 am
Updated Monday, 16th May 2022, 8:45 am

In a Facebook post, Fareham police said: ‘The first was wanted for failure to appear for drunk driving and possession of a Class A Drug.

‘The other was for failure to appear for animal and child sex offences.’

The update came after police reported that a car had been stopped off Redlands Lane yesterday.

A disqualified and uninsured driver with multiple suspected driving offences and suspected drugs was located in the car, which was seized by police.