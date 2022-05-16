The victim, who is in his 40s, also sustained injuries to his head and elbow.

Police report that the incident took place outside the Square Cow pub at around 7.10pm on February 24.

Officers investigating the incident are now appealing to the public for information as they release images of a person they are hoping to speak with.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictures released of the man police are hoping to speak with. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

In a Facebook post, police said: ‘Since this incident was reported to us, we have been conducting extensive enquiries in order to identify and locate the man involved.

‘We now have these images of a man who was seen in the area at the time that we would like to speak to in connection with this incident.

‘We appreciate these images are not of the best quality, however we hope that somebody will recognise who this man is as we also have a detailed description.’

The man in the images is described as white, aged in his 40s or 50s, six foot tall, physically fit and of medium build, and with short facial hair and very short hair, balding in places.

He was wearing dark blue denim jeans, brown shoes, a long sleeved grey/light green fleece, and a black neck warmer.

The man is believed to have been with a small white dog, possibly a Jack Russell or a Terrier/Westie mix.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured, or has any information that may assist enquiries, is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44220077344.