Police attend an incident in Fred Francis Close

Two 15-year-old boys were arrested following the incident, which took place on Fred Francis Close in the evening.

Videos seen by The News show a group of more than 10 people congregating in the street. A number of young people appear to have been present at the incident.

Some of the people are shouting and pushing each other, and fighting breaks out.

One person is pulled to the ground by a group of people including a male who then tries to jump on the person’s head several times.

Nearby, another male throws punches at a girl before he is dragged away. The girl being hit is then grabbed by two other girls who repeatedly punch her in the head.

Neighbourhood children were left scared by the violence taking place outside.

A parent who lives on the estate and witnessed the incident said: ‘They were fighting, police came out, it continued again which escalated in a fight with over 20.

‘A woman was having her head stomped on, police came out again.

‘My children are suffering, they didn’t go into school today because they were up until 11.30pm. It’s affecting them - crying and scared and not wanting to come outside.’

Police said: ‘We are investigating following several incidents of violent disorder which occurred on Fred Francis Close in Havant on Monday, June 7 between 3pm and 7.30pm.

‘It is believed the incidents occurred between two groups who know each other.

‘It was reported a woman in her 40s was seriously assaulted as result.

‘A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and another 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent. Both remain in police custody at this time.

‘We’d like to reassure residents that we will be carrying out extra patrols in the area today and we continue to make enquiries to ascertain the exact circumstances of what happened.

‘If you have information that can help, please get in contact by calling 101 and quoting 44210222388.’

