Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters and officers were called to the scene in London Road, Hilsea, on February 23. Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook that the fire took place near the bus station in the early afternoon.

The fire took place at a public toilet near the bus station in London Road, Hilsea. Picture: Google Street View.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are searching for a key witness who helped contain the blaze. "We are investigating an incident of arson in Hilsea," the force said. "The incident happened in the public toilet block on London road near the Bus station on February 23 between 5:20pm and 5:40pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are wanting to identify the male who assisted in preventing the fire from spreading further whilst waiting for Fire service attendance." Police are encouraging the man himself, or anyone who saw what happened to get in touch with them.