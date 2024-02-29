Police hunting arsonist who set fire in toilet block near Portsmouth bus station in Hilsea
Firefighters and officers were called to the scene in London Road, Hilsea, on February 23. Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook that the fire took place near the bus station in the early afternoon.
Officers are searching for a key witness who helped contain the blaze. "We are investigating an incident of arson in Hilsea," the force said. "The incident happened in the public toilet block on London road near the Bus station on February 23 between 5:20pm and 5:40pm.
"We are wanting to identify the male who assisted in preventing the fire from spreading further whilst waiting for Fire service attendance." Police are encouraging the man himself, or anyone who saw what happened to get in touch with them.
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44240080150. Information can also be submitted online via the police website.