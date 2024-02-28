Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents are being urged to meet the design team who are at the forefront of redeveloping the much-loved Hilsea Lido. The Lido will be shut until 2025, though it is hoped that it will be reopened in time for its 90th anniversary. Residents were quizzed by Portsmouth City Council about what they would like to see to bring the Lido back to what it was like in its hayday.

A massive £3.5m cash windfall was secured for the pool and facilities in 2021, which was allocated as part of £20m of "levelling-up" funding which is being invested in the city. Much of that funding has already been used to create a carbon-neutral terminal at Portsmouth International Port. Following feedback from residents, eight pledges have been made as part of the design plans.

Hilsea Lido in Portsmouth will be closed until 2025 while redevelopments are being carried out. Residents are invited to give their thoughts on the plans which the design team have come up with. Picture: Solent Sky Services

The wish list includes opening the Lido more often; installing heating in the pool; opening a food and drink facility; introducing new play equipment alongside a diverse range of activities and events; making the venue are more welcoming and accessible environment; improve the shower, toilet and changing facilities; a create well-maintained attractive and fun facility and to make as affordable as possible.

Councillor Steve Pitt, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure, and Economic Development said: "Hilsea Lido is such an important part of our city, so we are pleased to see the plans coming together to deliver a much-needed attraction and venue for our visitors and residents. We'd like to thank everyone who took the time to share their thoughts with us and would encourage you to visit the team on one of the dates specified to hear about their plans."