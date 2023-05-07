News you can trust since 1877
Arsonists target St Thomas' Church Hall in Gosport with police closing road while firefighters tackled blaze

Arsonists set fire to a church hall in Gosport leading police to close the road.

By Joe Buncle
Published 7th May 2023, 11:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th May 2023, 13:29 BST

Gosport firefighters were called to a fire at St Thomas’ Church Hall in Elson Road, Gosport

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary is investigating the incident, which was reported at 7.21pm yesterday and have asked the public to come forward with information.

Firefighters tackling the blaze at St Thomas' Church hall in Elson Road, Gosport, on Saturday, May 6.
Firefighters tackling the blaze at St Thomas' Church hall in Elson Road, Gosport, on Saturday, May 6.
Police officers closed a section of Elson Road between Ham Lane and Heritage Way while Hampshire Fire and Rescue dealt with the fire. Nobody was injured.

Posting on Facebook, Gosport Borough councillor Peter Chegwyn voiced his concern that the incident was connected to a recent spate of break-ins. Cllr Chegwyn said: ‘Sadly youths have been getting into the building for weeks. Local councillors warned it was a fire risk. The church authorities secured it but obviously not secured enough.’

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the police on 101 quoting reference number 44230178603.