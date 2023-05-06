Marie March, 30, from Basingstoke, is wanted in connection with a serious assault.

At around 7.30pm on Tuesday, police we were called by the ambulance service to a report of a serious assault at an address in Woburn Gardens, Basingstoke.

Marie March, 30 is wanted by Hampshire police in connection with a serious assault . Picture: Hampshire police

When they arrived they found a 34-year-old man who had been stabbed in the chest.

He was taken to hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A police spokesman said: ‘Following an initial investigation we would like to speak to March in connection to this incident.’

March is white, about 5ft 4in, slim and with dark brown, long, straight hair. She was last seen wearing a beige top and beige cargo trousers.