Caravans, cars and vans have taken over the space next to Grange School in Gosport.

The travellers were spotted at the location this morning raising concerns from residents.

Travellers on a field by the Grange School in Gosport on June 29, 2022.

It comes as caravans descended onto Southsea Common and Pembroke Gardens on Monday morning for the second time this summer.

Residents in Gosport expressed their frustration on the Gosport Aware Facebook page.

One said: ‘Where's the police when you need them? Travellers will park up wherever isn't fenced in.’

Another said: ‘That’s not going to be good for the school with them being there.’

Another person wrote: ‘Not good for school or the rubbish they will leave round on the grass including dirty toilet paper.’

But a woman defended their actions. She posted: ‘They aren’t doing nothing wrong, they aren't on the school property or interfering. Why do you lot always give us a bad name?’