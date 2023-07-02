Hampshire Police say that at around 1.10am on Friday, June 30, a man assaulted two men in their 20s in the One Eyed Dog on Elm Grove. One of the victims sustained bruising to his nose and lip, while the second suffered a fractured eye socket.

Officers investigating this incident have released an image of a man, seen in the area at the time, who they would like to speak to in connection with the assaults.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44230260908. Alternatively, go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/