Assault in Southsea pub leaves man with fractured eye socket - appeal for witnesses

Police have released a picture of a man they wish to speak to after an assault of two men in Southsea left one of them with a fractured eye socket.
By Kelly Brown
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 11:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jul 2023, 11:28 BST

Hampshire Police say that at around 1.10am on Friday, June 30, a man assaulted two men in their 20s in the One Eyed Dog on Elm Grove. One of the victims sustained bruising to his nose and lip, while the second suffered a fractured eye socket.

Officers investigating this incident have released an image of a man, seen in the area at the time, who they would like to speak to in connection with the assaults.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44230260908. Alternatively, go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Officers investigating the incident have released this image of a man seen in the area at the timeOfficers investigating the incident have released this image of a man seen in the area at the time
