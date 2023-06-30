The powers – which allow officers to move people on from an area and block them from returning for a set period of time – will be in place today until Sunday, July 2. Portsmouth Police said they continue to receive reports of rampart anti-social behaviour.

‘Along with our partners we’ve seen reports of anti-social behaviour around South Parade Pier, Canoe Lake, Clarence Esplanade, but especially around the Hotwalls and the Camber,’ the force said on Facebook. ‘Examples include damage to signage and boats and bottles being thrown around.’

NOW READ: Police proclaim success of second dispersal order

The dispersal order is being issued after reports of anti-social behaviour in South Parade Pier and other areas. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These police powers, under Section 34 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act, have been enacted on several occasions. They were implemented initially across Southsea on the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Police have to enforce dispersal order powers eight times during that period. A dispersal order was issued again on June 9.

Inspector Dan Johnson said dispersal orders have been effective in clamping down on anti-social behaviour – with the force receiving less reports compared to the previous order. On June 10, a group of yobs were seen throwing stones on South Parade Pier.

The Southsea seafront dispersal order, which will run from today until Sunday, July 2. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They left the area before the police arrived – with officers having to enforce powers and force a 13-year-old away from the pier. No arrests were made.

SEE ALSO: Third dispersal order issued

These powers were then implemented again on June 14. The maximum amount of time a dispersal order can be in place is 48 hours.

Portsmouth Police said: ‘The dispersal authority enables our officers to deal with any issues of anti-social behaviour in the directed area more effectively, and gives our officers the power to order a person to leave the area with no return within the specified time period.