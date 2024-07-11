Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 52-year-old has been taken to hospital with head injuries after being attacked in Southsea.

The officers found a 52-year-old man with a head injury. He was treated by colleagues from the Ambulance service and then taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We are currently conducting enquiries to establish what happened and ask that anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information that could assist with our investigation, please call us on 101 quoting reference number 44240287531.”