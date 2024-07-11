Attack in Southsea leaves 52-year-old with head injuries, police confirm
Just before 8:15pm on Sunday, July 7, officers on patrol on Elm Grove in Southsea were flagged down by a member of the public, who reported seeing a man being assaulted by another man outside of Scoops restaurant.
The officers found a 52-year-old man with a head injury. He was treated by colleagues from the Ambulance service and then taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We are currently conducting enquiries to establish what happened and ask that anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information that could assist with our investigation, please call us on 101 quoting reference number 44240287531.”