Audi A6 joins BMW's, Volvo's and VW's in Hampshire and Isle of Wight roads policing unit
The Audi A6 has joined the fleet of cars that work in the roads policing unit - and police officers are extremely excited about the new addition.
Taking to Facebook to announce the new arrival, the police wrote: “Introducing our newest addition to the RPU fleet.
“Our first Audi to join our VW's, Volvo's and BMW's on RPU. The A6 has been long awaited... looks fantastic and there is a queue of drivers wanting the key first!So far, good feedback from officers and another tool to help us police the roads.”
The Hampshire roads policing unit works towards making roads safer and reduce the number of people involved in serious or fatal collisions.