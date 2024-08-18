Audi A6 joins BMW's, Volvo's and VW's in Hampshire and Isle of Wight roads policing unit

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight roads policing unit has welcomed a brand new car to its fleet.

The Audi A6 has joined the fleet of cars that work in the roads policing unit - and police officers are extremely excited about the new addition.

Taking to Facebook to announce the new arrival, the police wrote: “Introducing our newest addition to the RPU fleet.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit has welcomed a new arrival to its fleet of cars - the Audi A6. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit

“Our first Audi to join our VW's, Volvo's and BMW's on RPU. The A6 has been long awaited... looks fantastic and there is a queue of drivers wanting the key first!So far, good feedback from officers and another tool to help us police the roads.”

The Hampshire roads policing unit works towards making roads safer and reduce the number of people involved in serious or fatal collisions.

For more information about the unit, click here.

