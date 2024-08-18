Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight roads policing unit has welcomed a brand new car to its fleet.

The Audi A6 has joined the fleet of cars that work in the roads policing unit - and police officers are extremely excited about the new addition.

Taking to Facebook to announce the new arrival, the police wrote: “Introducing our newest addition to the RPU fleet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit has welcomed a new arrival to its fleet of cars - the Audi A6. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit

“Our first Audi to join our VW's, Volvo's and BMW's on RPU. The A6 has been long awaited... looks fantastic and there is a queue of drivers wanting the key first!So far, good feedback from officers and another tool to help us police the roads.”