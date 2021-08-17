Police are appealing for witnesses after the theft, which took place outside a property on Winter Road.

Sometime between 11pm last night and 7.40am today, the key to a white Audi A5 convertible with a registration of W4KKE was taken from inside the property and the car was then driven away.

The victim’s van had also been broken into and two further sets of keys were taken.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police.

Hampshire Constabulary want to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area overnight or has any information that may assist enquiries.

Anyone who has CCTV, Ring Doorbell or Dash Cam footage from the area that may help the investigation is asked to come forward.

People can get in contact by calling 101 or alternatively go online and complete the following form: hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron