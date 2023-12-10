An award-winning England Boxing coach from Portsmouth has been charged with three counts of sexual assault.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mick Driscoll, 54, of Boston Road, Cosham, will appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on January 19, police have said.

READ NOW: Dog killed on M27

Driscoll, England Boxing’s lead performance coach, was the first to receive the European Boxing Confederation’s coach of the year in 2018. Driscoll has helped young English boxers win 34 major championship medals – with boxers winning three golds and a bronze between them at the Youth Olympic Games.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England boxing coach Mick Driscoll, who represented City of Portsmouth during his career as a boxer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told The News at the time: “It's an honour. I'm very proud and humbled, but it's just as much recognition for the boxers, clubs and coaches at all levels as it is for me, and shows how far we have come.”

Driscoll had impressive success during his career in the ring, winning two National Elite Championships in representing City of Portsmouth Boxing Club. He competed for England and narrowly missed out on a place at the 1988 Olympics in the light-welterweight category.

Sussex Police, confirming the charges, said in a statement: “Michael Driscoll has been charged with three counts of sexual assault on a female. He remains released to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 19 January, 2024.”