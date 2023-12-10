Award-winning England Boxing coach from Portsmouth is charged with three counts of sexual assault
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mick Driscoll, 54, of Boston Road, Cosham, will appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on January 19, police have said.
READ NOW: Dog killed on M27
Driscoll, England Boxing’s lead performance coach, was the first to receive the European Boxing Confederation’s coach of the year in 2018. Driscoll has helped young English boxers win 34 major championship medals – with boxers winning three golds and a bronze between them at the Youth Olympic Games.
He told The News at the time: “It's an honour. I'm very proud and humbled, but it's just as much recognition for the boxers, clubs and coaches at all levels as it is for me, and shows how far we have come.”
Driscoll had impressive success during his career in the ring, winning two National Elite Championships in representing City of Portsmouth Boxing Club. He competed for England and narrowly missed out on a place at the 1988 Olympics in the light-welterweight category.
Sussex Police, confirming the charges, said in a statement: “Michael Driscoll has been charged with three counts of sexual assault on a female. He remains released to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 19 January, 2024.”
Driscoll has not worked for England Boxing for at least 18 months. It is understood a boxing event was due to take place in Southsea tonight and has now been cancelled.