Dog killed by car in M27 crash to leave motorway blocked as traffic held by police

As reported , the incident happened between junction 10 and junction 9 westbound and led to three lanes being closed as traffic was held by cops. Lanes were then reopened.

Now police have said the crash involved a dog on the motorway. A spokesman said: “We were called at 8.38am to a report of a collision involving a car and a dog on the M27 westbound near junction 9. Sadly, the dog has died in the collision. No other injuries were reported.”