Dog killed by car in M27 crash to leave motorway blocked as traffic held by police
A dog was killed in a crash on the M27 this morning.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
As reported, the incident happened between junction 10 and junction 9 westbound and led to three lanes being closed as traffic was held by cops. Lanes were then reopened.
READ NOW: Poundland opens new store
Now police have said the crash involved a dog on the motorway. A spokesman said: “We were called at 8.38am to a report of a collision involving a car and a dog on the M27 westbound near junction 9. Sadly, the dog has died in the collision. No other injuries were reported.”
Reports suggested the car also hit the central reservation in the collision.