Baby donkey stolen from Hampshire farm as police warn it may not survive without mother

A baby donkey has been ripped away from its mother by thieves.

By Freddie Webb
Published 17th May 2023, 10:21 BST- 1 min read

The young mammal was stolen shortly before 5pm yesterday morning. She is described as being of a reddish brown colour and about the size of a Labrador, but lighter.

The animal was taken from the farm at Miller’s Ark Animals in Blackstock Lane, Hook. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said: ‘She is only 12 weeks old and due to her age, she may not be able to survive without her mother.

The donkey was stolen from Miller’s Ark Animals in Hook. Picture: Google Street View.The donkey was stolen from Miller’s Ark Animals in Hook. Picture: Google Street View.
‘As part of our enquiries, we're keen to hear from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or has any information that could help us locate her.

‘Were you in the area? Did you see any suspicious vehicles or witness any unusual activity? Perhaps you were driving in the area and have dash-cam that might have captured something?

‘Anyone with any information should call us on 101 quoting 44230191581.’ Reports can also be submitted via the police website.

They can also be passed on to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via their website, or by calling 0800 555 111.