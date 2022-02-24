Stanley Elliott, 53, is on trial at Winchester Crown Court accused of the murder of 61-year-old Geoffrey Hibbert and his wife Michelle, 29.

The trial has heard that the defendant had been asked by the couple to look after their young son while they went for a night out in Reading, Berkshire, on June 19 2021.

Winchester Crown Court Picture: Solent News & Photo Agency

The prosecution claim that after the couple returned to their home in Buckland Avenue, Basingstoke, Hampshire, in the early hours, they were stabbed to death by the defendant while their son was asleep in his bedroom.

Elliott told the court that he had spent the evening watching television and having a ‘snooze’ while the couple were enjoying their night out.

He said that he went home on his motorcycle after the couple returned saying they were tired and heading straight to bed.

He added that as he rode home he stopped at a layby after he realised he had left his phone, which was used by Mrs Hibbert to make a 999 call as she was being fatally attacked, behind at the house.

Elliott said he returned to his flat and went to bed until he was woken by police banging on his door and he was arrested.

When asked by his barrister Chris Henley QC if he had stabbed the couple to death or had been present, he replied ‘No’ and added: ‘I can’t understand where that has come from.’

The court has been played the 999 call made by Mrs Hibbert during which the prosecution state she tells the operator that ‘Stan Elliott’ was attacking her.

The defendant told the court that he believed Mrs Hibbert said this because she realised at this moment she was talking on his mobile phone.

Elliott has told the court that he had committed a £28,000 burglary of the Buzz Bingo hall in Basingstoke in January 2020 with Mr Hibbert.

He said he had been happy with his £4,000 share of the stolen money.

He also said that he intended to take the blame for the raid because Mr Hibbert, whose phone was found in a roof-space at the bingo hall, was frightened of having his son taken into care if he went to prison.

The trial has heard that police found a court document in the bin at the Hibberts’ home after the fatal incident which stated that Mr Hibbert had lent his phone to Elliott at the time of the burglary.

Sarah Jones QC, prosecuting, has said this could have been a motive for the murders.

But Elliott said that he had not seen this document and that he had already agreed to plead guilty to the burglary and say that he had borrowed the phone.

He said that he had no problems on the night of the murders with the Hibberts who were being ‘extra nice’ to him because of his agreement to take the blame.

Elliott, a father-of-two, has told the court that he suffered a brain haemorrhage in 2007 which leaves him suffering short-term memory loss and ‘frequent outbursts of aggression’.

When asked why he had not provided any answers when questioned by police about the murder, he said: ‘I had a total mind-blank so I was advised by my solicitor to say “No comment” to everything.’