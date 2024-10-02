Bangle stolen at Asda in Portsmouth - CCTV released following police appeal
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A CCTV image has been released following the theft of a bangle in Asda.
The police are appealing for witnesses following a theft in Asda at The Bridge Centre. At about 8:20am on September 12 a woman accidentally left a bangle style bracelet at a self service check out of Asda in The Bridge Centre.
Another woman picked up the bangle and put it her bag before leaving the supermarket.
A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We are issuing an image of a woman we would like to speak to in relation to this incident.