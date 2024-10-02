Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A CCTV image has been released following the theft of a bangle in Asda.

The police are appealing for witnesses following a theft in Asda at The Bridge Centre. At about 8:20am on September 12 a woman accidentally left a bangle style bracelet at a self service check out of Asda in The Bridge Centre.

Another woman picked up the bangle and put it her bag before leaving the supermarket.

The police are appealing for witnesses and information following a theft in Portsmouth. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We are issuing an image of a woman we would like to speak to in relation to this incident.