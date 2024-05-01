A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Offiers investigating the death of a man in Basingstoke are still appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from a woman at the scene who may have vital information. The woman has been described as being white, aged in her 40s/50s, around 5ft 6ins tall with long straight dark hair. She was wearing a distinctive yellow tank top. Officers believe she was in the area at the time and may have key information which could help the investigation. Please get in touch using the details below. We are continuing to establish the circumstances leading to the man’s death and will remain in the area while enquiries continue. Please speak to an officer if you have any concerns.