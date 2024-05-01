Basingstoke murder investigation: Hampshire police look for witnesses as three arrested on suspicion of murder
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
As previously reported, police were called to Braddock Court in Basingstoke on Monday, April 29 after a man in his 40s was stabbed. Despite treatment from emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene with three men aged 48, 43 and 42, arrested on suspicion of murder.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Offiers investigating the death of a man in Basingstoke are still appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from a woman at the scene who may have vital information. The woman has been described as being white, aged in her 40s/50s, around 5ft 6ins tall with long straight dark hair. She was wearing a distinctive yellow tank top. Officers believe she was in the area at the time and may have key information which could help the investigation. Please get in touch using the details below. We are continuing to establish the circumstances leading to the man’s death and will remain in the area while enquiries continue. Please speak to an officer if you have any concerns.
“If you have information which may help, please get in touch. Were you in the Braddock Court area on Monday? Did you see or hear anything unusual or concerning? Do you have any doorbell, dashcam or CCTV footage which may help the investigation?”
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44240179161. You can also report online via the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or via crimestoppers-uk.org.