Police were called to Braddock Court in Basingstoke on Monday, April 29 after a man in his 40s was stabbed. Despite treatment from emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene with three men aged 48, 43 and 42, arrested on suspicion of murder.

The police are asking for anyone with information to come forward and help them ascertain the circumstances leading to the man’s death. Chief Inspector Scott Johnson, District Commander for Basingstoke, said: “We know this incident will be concerning for the local community, however please be reassured that we are working hard to establish the exact circumstances of what took place.

“Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries in the local area, and at this stage, we believe there is no wider risk to the public at this time. There will also be increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance. If you have any concerns or information, please don’t hesitate to speak to our officers.

“Our teams are keen to hear from anyone who has any information about what happened. Were you in the Braddock Court area last night? Did you see or hear anything unusual or concerning? Do you have any doorbell, dashcam or CCTV footage which may help the investigation?”

Police are asking for anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44240179161. You can also report online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or via crimestoppers-uk.org