News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Basingstoke woman, 36, jailed after causing fatal drunk driving crash which led to death of 23-year-old

A woman has been jailed for eight years for causing a fatal collision while drink driving.
By Joe Buncle
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 17:56 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 18:01 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Stacey Deavin, 36, of Meadowside Court in Basingstoke, was sentenced today at Salisbury Crown Court, Wiltshire, after pleading guilty to causing death by careless driving when under the influence of drink or drugs.

Hampshire police were called to Roman Road in Basingstoke, at the junction for Roman Way, around 6.53pm on Saturday 8 January following a collision involving a Ford Focus and a Honda Civic.

NOW READ: Two men due in court to be sentenced over concealment and disposal of Barry Cairns’ body

Stacey Deavin, 36, of Meadowside Court in Basingstoke has been jailed for eight years.Stacey Deavin, 36, of Meadowside Court in Basingstoke has been jailed for eight years.
Stacey Deavin, 36, of Meadowside Court in Basingstoke has been jailed for eight years.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard Deavin was driving the Ford and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Reid Ben Lewis Logue, of Tiverton Road, Basingstoke, was sat in the front passenger seat.

They had both been drinking together at The White Hart pub on Worting Road for several hours prior to leaving in the Ford.

The court heard Deavin veered into the path of the Honda and the two cars collided head-on.

Deavin, Reid and the driver and passenger of the Honda all suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital, where sadly Reid was pronounced dead a week later.

NOW READ: Man in his 70s from Fareham dies after being hit by lorry

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As well as being jailed for eight years, Deavin was also banned from driving for nine years, and the judge ordered she would need to take an extended re-test before receiving a licence again.

PC Kelly Hargreaves, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: "Deavin was 1.8 times the drink driving limit when she got behind the wheel that evening.

"She would have known that she was over the limit, as she had been drinking in the pub just before the collision.

"I hope this makes other people think twice before thinking they could just drive home from the pub. Even if it is just a five minute journey, it's not worth the risk."