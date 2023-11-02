Two men will be sentenced over the concealment and disposal of Barry Cairns’ body in Leigh Park.

Police were called at 7.02am on Monday 19 June to the Chalton Crescent area following the discovery of the 53-year-old’s body.

A Home Office post mortem concluded the death was as a result of drug intoxication, and the investigation into the wider circumstances surrounding Barry’s death will be led by the coroner.

Barry Cairns. Pic: Family

During the course of police enquiries, 47-year-old Dale Edmonds and 43-year-old Mark Walkley were charged with perverting the course of justice. The charges relate to the concealment and disposal of Barry’s body after his death.

Edmonds, of Warnford Crescent in Leigh Park, admitted the offence at Portsmouth Crown Court on 24 August. Walkley, of no fixed abode, admitted the offence at the same court on 26 October.