The alarm was sounded for police to attend Carvers Recreation Ground in Ringwood on Friday at 8.20pm after shots were allegedly fired from a BB pellet gun on children in the park after a person was reportedly ‘antagonised’ by youngsters.

Officers attended the ‘suspicious incident’ at the park on Southampton Road before attending a nearby address and speaking to a resident.

Carvers Recreation Ground in Ringwood

No one has been arrested as police continue to investigate.

Despite one parent claiming a child was hit on the leg, police said ‘no injuries were reported’.

One parent, posting on Facebook, said: ‘I am beyond fuming. Whilst I appreciate there may have been children annoying you that does not give you the right to fire with an air rifle at and whilst there were children in the park - or at all.’

The mum continued: ‘If the other children in question were antagonising you then calling the police should suffice but firing at innocent children or firing at all was completely irresponsible and unacceptable. I believe you hit one of those children in the leg.’

The angry parent then went on to criticise the police, especially in light of the mass murder shooting in Plymouth on August 12 that left five dead and two injured before gunman Jack Davison, 22, turned on himself.

‘I am appalled at the police and their response time and their lack of questioning you,’ she said. ‘I will be making a full complaint to the police.

‘Hampshire police, your response was pitiful especially after the incidents in Plymouth the other week. Real gun or not.’

The mum, venting her fury toward the alleged pellet shooter, added: ‘You need to give your head a wobble. Thanks for traumatising two innocent children who just went to have a play in the park.’

Another person, responding to the post, said: ‘This is serious. Those poor kids. And after we hear of Plymouth not long ago. Don't sweep things like this under the carpet, (it) could be worse next time.

‘Hope all the children are ok. If there are problems with some children that should be dealt with in the appropriate manner not like this.’

A police spokesman said: ‘It was alleged that an individual had fired a number of BB pellets into a play park area at the recreational ground. No injuries were reported.

‘Officers were deployed to the scene and an area search was conducted. No person matching the description given by the member of the public reporting the incident was located.

‘The officers attended an address on Southampton Road and spoke to a resident matching the description of the person who was reportedly involved in the offence.

‘Police enquiries to establish the exact circumstances are ongoing. No arrests have been made at this stage.’

The spokesman added: ‘We treat incidents of this nature very seriously and seek to deploy officers to the scene as quickly as reasonably possible, based on a robust threat-level assessment.

‘Officers arrived on-scene within six minutes of the call being received by our Police Control Room and sought to understand the circumstances and began an investigation into the incident immediately.’

