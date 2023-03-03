The vehicles were taken from an address on Lester Road, Gosport between 10.15am and 3.30pm on Sunday, February 26.

A Gosport Police spokesperson said in a statement: ‘We’re investigating a burglary which occurred in Lester Road, Gosport.

‘Enquiries are ongoing, however we are keen to hear from any members of the public who have seen any of the stolen items or been offered them for sale.’

One bike is a Colnago gravel Ebike with a hub motor, di2 electronic shifting, and hydraulic disc brakes. The second is a dark green Ribble MTB, with Schwalbe tan wall tyres on Aksium wheels, hydraulic disc brakes, and SRAM NX groupset (consisting of shifters, crank and derailleur).

The E-scooter is described as a Xiaomi MI-Electric scooter Pro 2 and is dark grey.

Anyone who has any information can help the investigation by contacting police on 101, quoting 44230080568.