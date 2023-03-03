News you can trust since 1877
Bikes and e-scooter are stolen from home in Lester Road, Gosport during burglary

Burglars stole two bicycles and an e-scooter from a house in Gosport.

By Joe Buncle
29 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 11:58am

The vehicles were taken from an address on Lester Road, Gosport between 10.15am and 3.30pm on Sunday, February 26.

A Gosport Police spokesperson said in a statement: ‘We’re investigating a burglary which occurred in Lester Road, Gosport.

‘Enquiries are ongoing, however we are keen to hear from any members of the public who have seen any of the stolen items or been offered them for sale.’

The vehicles were taken from a home in Lester Road, Gosport between 10.15am and 3.30pm on Sunday, February 26. Picture: Gosport Police
One bike is a Colnago gravel Ebike with a hub motor, di2 electronic shifting, and hydraulic disc brakes. The second is a dark green Ribble MTB, with Schwalbe tan wall tyres on Aksium wheels, hydraulic disc brakes, and SRAM NX groupset (consisting of shifters, crank and derailleur).

The E-scooter is described as a Xiaomi MI-Electric scooter Pro 2 and is dark grey.

Anyone who has any information can help the investigation by contacting police on 101, quoting 44230080568.

Or people can submit information here.