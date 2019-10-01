Bikes and tools stolen after spree of garage break-ins in Emsworth

Have your say

BIKES and tools have been targeted during a spate of break-ins to garages.

SEE ALSO: Vandals go on wrecking spree in Portsmouth damaging car windscreens and wing mirrors

Police

Police said break-ins have been reported around the Kingfisher Drive area of Emsworth.

Chichester Police tweeted: ‘A number of garage breaks have been reported around the Kingfisher Drive area of #Emsworth.

‘Bikes and tools have been targeted. Please be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.’

SEE ALSO: Quick-thinking resident saves her sleeping flatmate in Havant blaze