Thieves steal five high-value road bikes as police issue warning
Thieves stole five high-value road bikes from an address.
The raid happened between 7pm and 7.40pm on Thursday 11 January when at least two men gained access to an outside building on Nuns Road, Winchester, before the bicycles were stolen. The bikes stolen were a Cervelo P5 Disc, Specialized S-Works Venge, Trek Speed Concept, Enigma Escape and a Kinesis Tripster ATR V2.
A police statement said: “If you get offered these bikes, please contact 101, quoting the reference number 44240016736. Since this was reported to us, officers have been carrying out enquiries and are now appealing to the public.
“Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness any suspicious behaviour? Do you have any CCTV images or doorbell footage that may assist our investigation?
“You can also report online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”