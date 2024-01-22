Thieves steal five high-value road bikes as police issue warning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The raid happened between 7pm and 7.40pm on Thursday 11 January when at least two men gained access to an outside building on Nuns Road, Winchester, before the bicycles were stolen. The bikes stolen were a Cervelo P5 Disc, Specialized S-Works Venge, Trek Speed Concept, Enigma Escape and a Kinesis Tripster ATR V2.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police statement said: “If you get offered these bikes, please contact 101, quoting the reference number 44240016736. Since this was reported to us, officers have been carrying out enquiries and are now appealing to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness any suspicious behaviour? Do you have any CCTV images or doorbell footage that may assist our investigation?