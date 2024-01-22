Storm Isha: Yellow weather warning in place with disruption and trees down
The area is waking up to the fallout from Storm Isha with a yellow weather warning still in place today (Monday).
Wet and windy conditions hit the area on Sunday evening and overnight with police reporting a “lot of trees down” across Hampshire.
The Met Office had issued an amber weather warning over the city and surrounding area on Sunday. Power cuts struck Hayling Island yesterdday with National Highways and rail companies issuing warnings about disruptions on the roads and the trains.
Today the forecaster said a yellow weather warning is in place. The Met Office said: “Strong winds associated with Storm Isha are likely to bring some disruption to travel and utilities across the UK.”
The Met Office says there could be:
Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen
Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible
Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
Some roads and bridges may close
Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible
Hampshire police posted on social media: “The weather continues to be wet and windy with a lot of trees down across the county. Some services to and from the Isle of Wight will be disrupted, so check before you travel."