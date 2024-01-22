The area is waking up to the fallout from Storm Isha with a yellow weather warning still in place today (Monday).

Wet and windy conditions hit the area on Sunday evening and overnight with police reporting a “lot of trees down” across Hampshire.

The Met Office had issued an amber weather warning over the city and surrounding area on Sunday. Power cuts struck Hayling Island yesterdday with National Highways and rail companies issuing warnings about disruptions on the roads and the trains.

Today the forecaster said a yellow weather warning is in place. The Met Office said: “Strong winds associated with Storm Isha are likely to bring some disruption to travel and utilities across the UK.”

The Met Office says there could be:

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen

Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

Some roads and bridges may close

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible