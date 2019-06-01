RESIDENTS have spoken of their ‘shock’ after a man was stabbed in the chest in a ‘quiet area’.

The victim, who is in his 50s, remains in a stable condition after the stabbing which happened in Battery Hill, Bishop’s Waltham at around 10.30pm last night.

Battery Hill, Bishop's Waltham where the stabbing happened

Police have said that two teenage boys have been arrested in connection with the stabbing and that the man’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Stephen Chamberlain, a postman who has delivered mail to the street for 20 years, has described it as a ‘real shock’.

He said: 'My wife told me about it this morning and it was a real shock to hear. It is always sad to hear about anything like this.'

A resident of Battery Hill, who asked not to be named, described the stabbing as ‘worrying’.

They added: 'I moved here from the Midlands. Where we lived was a rough estate and we moved here to get away from this sort of thing.

‘This is a real quiet area and I was shocked when someone told me what had happened. We have children who play on the street and so this is worrying news.'

A neighbour, who also asked not to be named, said 'I came home late last night to find the police had cordoned the area off and I was unable to park my car.

‘While I am shocked to hear what has happened the police are too thinly spread and money has been taken away from youth services.'

Another resident said: 'It is terrible news and not the sort of thing you expect in this area.'

Hampshire Constabulary have said that a 17-year-old boy from Chandlers Ford and a 18-year-old from Bishop’s Waltham have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and remain in police custody.

A force spokesman said:

‘We were called at around 10.30pm last night (31 May) to reports of a serious assault on Battery Hill, Bishops Waltham.

‘A man in his 50s had suffered a stab wound to his chest.

‘He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44190187312.