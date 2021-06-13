Bishop's Waltham teenagers apologise to resident for nuisance after PCSO has a word
TEENAGERS who had been annoying a resident went to apologise after a PCSO had a word with them.
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 3:25 pm
Updated
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 3:27 pm
It happened in Bishop’s Waltham where there had been low-level nuisance for a few weeks, with three boys aged 14 and 15 causing problems at the back of a house.
A police spokeswoman said: ‘This has primarily been climbing on garages and walls as well as throwing tree bark at windows which was distressing for the resident whose property it involves, with the youths climbing on garages and walls.
‘PCSO Sarah McCulloch spoke to the boys directly and two of them then went and apologised to the resident for the upset they had caused.’