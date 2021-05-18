Eileen Hughes, aged 49 years, of Blanchard Road in Bishops Waltham, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday, where she admitted to four thefts.

Last year saw Hughes steal a plant from outside a property in Knowle Avenue, in Knowle, on December 8.

Then just five days later, she stole a pair of shoes from a driveway in Gosport Road, Lee-on-the-Solent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thief Andrew Brady, 39, has been sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court to three months in prison. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The next month, Hughes stole vehicle batteries along Portchester Road in Fareham on January 12, before taking copper piping from a garden on Cottes Way in Fareham on January 24.

Hughes previously pleaded guilty to two thefts earlier this year, according to a spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary.

She said: ‘On 25 March this year, Hughes appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court where she also pleaded guilty to two thefts that took place on 28 October 2020.

‘She had stolen metal and tools from Wallisdean Avenue in Fareham, and stole metal from a yard in Winchester Road, Shedfield.’

Hughes was bailed and is due appear at Portsmouth Crown Court for sentencing on June 18.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron