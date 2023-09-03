“Vile” Donald Smith, 44, sent explicit images of the “ashamed” female he had a sexual encounter with to a man known to the woman – leaving him feeling “sick” and in “fear”.

Remorseless Smith, of Malvern Road, also hacked the woman’s Facebook account and posted crude sexual messages as status updates from her.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how Smith, who has learning disabilities and “issues with impulsivity and anger management”, sought out retribution on the woman after believing she had cheated on him – something she denied.

Smith exacted revenge after sending nude images to the man known to the woman via WhatsApp on December 27, 2021. When the woman was contacted by the man she revealed Smith was behind the attack.

Prosecutor Leigh Hart said: “(The complainant) said it was Donald (who sent the images). She said she slept with him once and he had hacked her phone.

“She also received communications from the defendant and messages that were unpleasant and vile and he accused her of cheating on him which she denied.”

Speaking of the crude posts on the victim’s Facebook page, Smith boasted: “I hacked your Facebook.”

The complainant said the episode had “destroyed my life” and led to her “not feeling safe” and feeling “so ashamed”. She added: “I’m broken and damaged and I’m not sure how I’m supposed to get out of this.”

The victim also said she had been signed off from work with her “mental health shot to pieces”.

Meanwhile, the man known to the female victim said he felt “sick and disgusted and was in constant fear”, before adding: “It’s upsetting to see someone I know in such an explicit way.”

The court heard Smith, of previous good character, suffers with learning disabilities and felt betrayed. He admitted a charge of sending private sexual images and a charge of sending indecent/menacing messages by public communication.

Judge William Ashworth said: “You intended to cause maximum humiliation.”