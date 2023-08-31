News you can trust since 1877
Southsea lorry driver jailed for four years after killing man having fallen asleep at wheel

A lorry driver from Southsea was jailed for four years after a jury found him guilty of falling asleep behind the wheel and causing a fatal crash.
By Steve Deeks
Published 31st Aug 2023, 17:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 17:19 BST

Stefan-Alexandru Bloj, 34, of Osborne Road, was handed the sentence for causing death by dangerous driving after he killed 64-year-old David Sullivan when smashing into the back of the his Citroen Relay van on the M271.

Southampton Crown Court heard Mr Sullivan, from Wivelsfield Green, near Lewes, East Sussex, had slowed down as he approached Redbridge roundabout.

Stefan-Alexandru Bloj. Pic Hants policeStefan-Alexandru Bloj. Pic Hants police
But the court heard how Bloj did not slow down and crashed into the back of the van at about 8.30am, on 17 November, 2020.

A trial at the same court last month heard from the prosecution that said Bloj had fallen asleep at the wheel, as he had been using his sleep breaks to phone his partner and watch videos and had only slept for five hours in a 24-hour period.

The jury found Bloj guilty and he has now been sentenced to four years in prison and has been given a two-year driving ban, with an extended re-test.

Detective Sergeant Cate Paling, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Bloj drove lorries for a living and knew the dangers of not taking designated sleep breaks.

"His selfish decision to instead use this time to watch videos on his phone meant he was completely unfit to drive through tiredness, endangering the lives of other drivers as well as his own.

"Our thoughts remain with Mr Sullivan's family."