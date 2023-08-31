Stefan-Alexandru Bloj, 34, of Osborne Road, was handed the sentence for causing death by dangerous driving after he killed 64-year-old David Sullivan when smashing into the back of the his Citroen Relay van on the M271.

READ NOW: Man charged for stalking

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stefan-Alexandru Bloj. Pic Hants police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the court heard how Bloj did not slow down and crashed into the back of the van at about 8.30am, on 17 November, 2020.

A trial at the same court last month heard from the prosecution that said Bloj had fallen asleep at the wheel, as he had been using his sleep breaks to phone his partner and watch videos and had only slept for five hours in a 24-hour period.

The jury found Bloj guilty and he has now been sentenced to four years in prison and has been given a two-year driving ban, with an extended re-test.

Detective Sergeant Cate Paling, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Bloj drove lorries for a living and knew the dangers of not taking designated sleep breaks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His selfish decision to instead use this time to watch videos on his phone meant he was completely unfit to drive through tiredness, endangering the lives of other drivers as well as his own.