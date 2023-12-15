A man has been jailed for shoplifting offences after targeting stores on Black Friday weekend.

Christopher Tolfrey, 33, of Milton Road, was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Tuesday (December 13) after swiping a large amount of chocolate from Sainsbury’s in Guildhall Walk. He also stole a large amount of DVDs from HMV in Commercial Road.

Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook: “On Sunday, November 26, we arrested and subsequently charged 33 year-old Christopher Tolfrey of Milton Road for the theft of £100 of chocolate from Sainsbury’s on Guildhall Walk.

Christopher Tolfrey, 33, of Milton Road, was sentenced to eight weeks in prison after stealing DVDs from HMV in Commercial Road during Black Friday weekend. Pictured is Commercial Road. Picture: Habibur Rahman

"He was sentenced for this offence, as well as for the theft of just under £190 worth of DVDs from the HMV store on Commercial Road on Friday, November 17. Tolfrey has been sentenced to serve eight weeks imprisonment and to pay compensation of £100.