Black Friday: Portsmouth man who stole chocolate from Sainsbury's and swiped DVDs from HMV jailed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Christopher Tolfrey, 33, of Milton Road, was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Tuesday (December 13) after swiping a large amount of chocolate from Sainsbury’s in Guildhall Walk. He also stole a large amount of DVDs from HMV in Commercial Road.
Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook: “On Sunday, November 26, we arrested and subsequently charged 33 year-old Christopher Tolfrey of Milton Road for the theft of £100 of chocolate from Sainsbury’s on Guildhall Walk.
"He was sentenced for this offence, as well as for the theft of just under £190 worth of DVDs from the HMV store on Commercial Road on Friday, November 17. Tolfrey has been sentenced to serve eight weeks imprisonment and to pay compensation of £100.
"Targeting shoplifters is a priority for the district, and we will be relentlessly pursuing those that are violent to staff or are repeat offenders.”