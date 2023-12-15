News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Black Friday: Portsmouth man who stole chocolate from Sainsbury's and swiped DVDs from HMV jailed

A man has been jailed for shoplifting offences after targeting stores on Black Friday weekend.
By Freddie Webb
Published 15th Dec 2023, 07:58 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 07:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Christopher Tolfrey, 33, of Milton Road, was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Tuesday (December 13) after swiping a large amount of chocolate from Sainsbury’s in Guildhall Walk. He also stole a large amount of DVDs from HMV in Commercial Road.

NOW READ: Man pleads guilty to 29 shoplifting thefts

Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook: “On Sunday, November 26, we arrested and subsequently charged 33 year-old Christopher Tolfrey of Milton Road for the theft of £100 of chocolate from Sainsbury’s on Guildhall Walk.

Christopher Tolfrey, 33, of Milton Road, was sentenced to eight weeks in prison after stealing DVDs from HMV in Commercial Road during Black Friday weekend. Pictured is Commercial Road. Picture: Habibur RahmanChristopher Tolfrey, 33, of Milton Road, was sentenced to eight weeks in prison after stealing DVDs from HMV in Commercial Road during Black Friday weekend. Pictured is Commercial Road. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Christopher Tolfrey, 33, of Milton Road, was sentenced to eight weeks in prison after stealing DVDs from HMV in Commercial Road during Black Friday weekend. Pictured is Commercial Road. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He was sentenced for this offence, as well as for the theft of just under £190 worth of DVDs from the HMV store on Commercial Road on Friday, November 17. Tolfrey has been sentenced to serve eight weeks imprisonment and to pay compensation of £100.

"Targeting shoplifters is a priority for the district, and we will be relentlessly pursuing those that are violent to staff or are repeat offenders.”