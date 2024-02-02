Blood-letting injuries caused to two men in bottle attack as Gosport man arrested in Lee-on-the-Solent
Two men sustained "blood-letting injuries" following a fight in Lee-on-the-Solent.
Police have arrested a male following the altercation on Wednesday evening (January 31). Officers rushed to the scene of the fight at the junction of Manor Way and High Street at 7.52pm.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary is seeking to identify one of the men involved. The force said: "A bottle was used during the incident, and both men sustained blood-letting injuries. One of the men has not been identified and we would urge him to contact police.
"A 37-year-old man from Gosport was arrested on suspicion of affray shortly after the incident. He has been bailed with conditions until 30 April while enquiries continue. We are also appealing for any witnesses to this incident who have not yet spoken to police."
Anyone who saw what happened, were in the area at the time, or have dash cam footage of the incident, are advised to call 101, quoting the reference 44240045658. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website. Anonymous information can be provided to charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.