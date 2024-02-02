Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have arrested a male following the altercation on Wednesday evening (January 31). Officers rushed to the scene of the fight at the junction of Manor Way and High Street at 7.52pm.

Two men sustained "blood-letting injuries" following a fight in Manor Way, at the junction with High Street, Lee-on-the-Solent. Picture: Google Street View.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary is seeking to identify one of the men involved. The force said: "A bottle was used during the incident, and both men sustained blood-letting injuries. One of the men has not been identified and we would urge him to contact police.

"A 37-year-old man from Gosport was arrested on suspicion of affray shortly after the incident. He has been bailed with conditions until 30 April while enquiries continue. We are also appealing for any witnesses to this incident who have not yet spoken to police."