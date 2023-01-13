Police report the Boston Wheeler was taken on Tuesday between 10am and midday. It was cut from its mooring at Kayhaven, in Lymington.

Officers investigating the theft are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary statement said: ‘The vehicle is described as blue and cream, with twin outboard 115 Yamaha engines.

The blue and cream boat with twin outboard engines was stolen at Keyhaven, in Lymington. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

‘The boat was moored near to the River Warden’s office. We have conducted a number of enquiries and are now asking you for any information that might assist with our investigation.

‘Perhaps you’ve seen a boat matching this description since it was stolen? Maybe you have CCTV footage from the area?

‘Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 with reference 44230013649. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.’

